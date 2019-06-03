SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield is getting a fresh coat of paint as 10 murals are going up as part of the city's first ever mural festival.
It's a chance to interact with artists and celebrate downtown Springfield.
"I mean really, the community has come together," said Britt Ruhe, the producer of Fresh Paint Springfield.
Ruhe said she's seen murals in other cities and thought western Massachusetts needed something like this.
"And I started shopping around cties and once I hit Springfield, everybody is like 'Yes, we need this' and now is the time," Ruhe noted.
It's a project in the works for over a year. Artists are putting up 10 large murals throughout Springfield all week long.
"I am so happy," said Shirley Holmes.
Holmes has lived in Springfield her whole life. Her likeness will be represented on one of these murals.
"I think it's very good thing that they're doing, the revitalization, and I think it will help our community very much. It's going to be an amazing thing. To see my likeness on there, it's an awesome feeling," Holmes added.
Yolanda Lopez's mother lives in one of the buildings getting a mural.
"She's the one that's going to be put up on the mural, so I actually decided to help them out and paint and have fun. I'm just happy that we're doing this and everyone is being united with one another," Lopez said.
You can get involved! Fresh Paint Springfield has events going on all week long, including a paint party and a block party.
Anyone is welcome to head down, see the murals, and meet the artists.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
