SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHM)--Excitement is building for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, which will bring fireworks shows back after a year off due to COVID-19 restrictions, including the City of Springfield's big display.
A really exciting time, especially since events like Star Spangled Springfield were canceled last year due to the pandemic. Preparations are now underway for the crowds heading into the city on Sunday.
"Yeah, we're really excited about going this weekend because it didn't happen last year so we're really excited about this year," Springfield resident Gisela Gonzalez said.
Fourth of July is just days away and residents are getting excited for the much-anticipated Star Spangled Springfield fireworks display.
"I like the ones that pop really big in the sky and you see all the different colors and stuff that's really exciting to see and I'm really excited about the grand finale," said Gonzalez.
Judy Matt, President of Spirit of Springfield told Western Mass News about a hundred thousand people typically come from across western Mass. for the event, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
"The Fourth of July fireworks are my very favorite thing. It just brings people together and I think we need some of that now because people have been apart for so long that coming together, I think people will feel better," said Matt.
It's also important to note that bikes, skateboards, and drones will not be allowed into Riverfront Park where the event will be held.
To keep everyone safe, Springfield Police will have extra patrols throughout the weekend.
"We always have extra patrols out there on big holiday weekends like this, like the Fourth of July, but our officers have done an excellent job," said Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
Walsh told Western Mass News he wants people to remember that fireworks are illegal for personal use, and they can be confiscated by Police and fines can be issued.
"last summer...illegal fireworks were a drastically larger problem than in years past," said Walsh.
Western Mass News learned that from April 1 to July 1 last year, there were 2,216 calls about fireworks, which is about 24 on average per day.
