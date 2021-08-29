SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Local districts are preparing to welcome students back in person this week for the 2021-2022 school year. But with the Delta variant surging, some are worried about what the future holds for students.
Parents we spoke with said they’re hoping for a much more normal school year, but medical experts say that all depends on keeping the spread of the Delta variant under control.
"We just don't want to let our guards down now," said Dr. Clinton Mathias, professor of pharmacology and immunology at Western New England University
Local school districts are gearing up for the year.
Springfield, Longmeadow, Westfield, Ludlow, Amherst, Monson and Granby are all welcoming students back Monday. As parents prepare to send their kids back to the classroom this week, some may be concerned about the safety of their children, as COVID cases are on the rise across the country.
"The delta variant is really surging through the country especially in many areas of the country where there are large pockets of unvaccinated people and we know that many of our students especially 12 and younger are not eligible for vaccination," said Dr. Mathias.
Dr. Mathias said the number of children getting sick with COVID is very high right now. While the chances of a child getting severely ill from COVID are low, he said it's not unheard of.
"At least some children with underlying conditions and maybe even healthy children might have more severe cases of the infection...There are many children who are also being hospitalized right now, have severe lung disease, and this has also resulted in death for many children. It's not something to take lightly," said Dr. Mathias.
We spoke with one mother with two children in Agawam's school district who said she’s hopeful her kids can just focus on being kids this year.
"My daughter will be in 2nd grade and she has yet to have a normal school year, so im really hoping I know it's not going to be 100% normal, I know that theyve instituted the mask mandate, but if thats what it takes to get them in school and to school thats fine with me, I'd just would like to see them being able to be in person and that socialization," said Agawam parent Tanya Jasperson.
We asked Dr. Mathias how parents and teachers can best protect kids from spreading the virus.
"Teach them the right ways to wear these masks, avoid touching their faces, good hand hygiene, sanitize and wash their hands as much as possible...ensuring that students are not gathering together in large numbers, making sure that they can be socially distanced at least three feet in the classroom, making sure there's good ventilation," said Dr. Mathias.
Dr. Mathias reminds parents that the rules are in place for a reason.
"Whatever steps we may be taking we are taking them for our children...think of them and their friends...We have to think of the best for our community. We have to think of the common good. We have to think of what we can do to protect our children first of all and to protect everybody else," said Dr. Mathias.
Dr. Mathias also said the best thing adults can do to ensure a safe school year is to get vaccinated.
Some districts heading back to school this week include:
- Springfield- Aug. 30
- Ludlow- Aug. 30
- Monson- Aug. 30
- Longmeadow- Aug. 30
- Granby - Aug. 30
- East Longmeadow - Aug. 31
- West Springfield - Sept. 1
- Northampton- Sept. 2
