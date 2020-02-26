LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Faithful Christians around western Massachusetts gathered Wednesday to celebrate Ash Wednesday and the beginning of Lent.
Traditionally, ashes are placed on foreheads as part of a special church service, but this morning, one local parish made the act of devotion a little more convenient for commuters.
"It's a time of simplicity, preparation, reflection, prayer, just reconnection," said Rev. Charlotte LaForest, rector at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Longmeadow.
LaForest gathered with volunteers Wednesday morning to offer ashes to commuters on their way to work.
"Ash Wednesday is a day we put ashes on our head not as a dismal thing, but as a reminder that God created us out of dust and breathed life into us at the beginning of all things, and that we will all return to dust," LaForest noted.
It's all part of the national organization 'Ashes to Go' and allows people to participate in the Ash Wednesday tradition, even if their schedule doesn't allow them to attend a service.
This is actually the first year that St. Andrews has hosted 'Ashes to Go', realizing their location on Longmeadow Street would be the perfect place to stop on their way to work.
"We've had a lot of commuters who are coming through from Longmeadow to Springfield. We have folks who have called relatives to come out. We've had people sort of drive past us and turn around and come back through. I've blessed a bunch of dogs too," LaForest said.
One of the grateful parishioners was Susan Gonyea.
"Well, I have things to do. I have a busy schedule and I was very happy to see that I can still get ashes today and do the things that I have to do," Gonyea said.
LaForest told Western Mass News that although this day centers around a physical symbol you place on your forehead, it means more to her than the ashes that quickly fade.
"For me, it's always an opportunity just for deep reflection on my humanity and, again, how much I depend on God," LaForest said.
LaForest's hope is that the symbolic crosses of Ash Wednesday will help the Christian community reunite as Easter quickly approaches.
"People are really looking for connection and traditions that binds us together as a people, as Christians," LaForest noted.
