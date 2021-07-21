ASHFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Ashfield Police and Massachusetts State Police are actively searching for a suspect who failed to stop for a traffic stop and crashed in Ashfield today, according to Police.
According to State Police, the incident took place around 3:00 this afternoon in the area of 116 and Cummington Road. Both suspects fled into the woods, according to State Police.
Around 6:35 P.M., a male suspect was found on Route 9 in Goshen and arrested. It is believed the other suspect remained near the crash site, according to State Police.
According to State Police, State Police Air Wing, which was forced to clear due to weather conditions and K9 responded to assist.
The State Police's Special Emergency Response Team is also assisting with the search.
