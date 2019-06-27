SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new video craze called Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response - or ASMR - has some people feeling relaxed and others a little creeped out.
"I like the slime ones," said Caroline Lison, 10.
There are hundreds of ASMR videos and some artists have millions of views on their page.
Most of the videos include someone making soft noises into a loud microphone, such as whispering, hair play, tapping noises, and other sounds.
"Well sometimes, they'll take a tennis racket against the slime. They'll push it back down and it will make bubbles," Lison added.
Western Mass News caught up with Lison, who watches ASMR videos for more than just a hobby. She told Western Mass News she found these videos in her recommended section on YouTube.
Since then, they have helped change her life.
"It soothes my anxiety," Lison noted.
However, what is the hype all about?
We spoke to Dr. Craig Richard, the founder of ASMR University, an ASMR podcaster, and a college professor, who has spent the last five years studying ASMR. He explained the videos can provide certain sensations to individuals.
"It's a deeply relaxing feeling and it's associated with pleasurable brain tingles...almost like you're getting a massage, but no one has to be touching. You can be simply watching a video online," Richard explained.
Your brain can trigger certain emotional responses such as excitement, calmness, and sadness just to name a few.
"They all have the same thing in common: calm focused attention," Richard said.
While some find the sounds satisfying and relaxing, others find it completely disturbing.
"It just kind of seems like a generational soothing thing. Every generation is able to find something to help them relax and it's a little bit bizarre to the generation before and maybe even some people involved in that generation. It's always possible with the internet," said AIC student Andrew Bernucca.
While no clinical studies have been done to prove ASMR helps with anxiety, Richard believes the more people watch the videos, the more of a positve effect people will have.
