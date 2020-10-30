BOSTON (AP) — Students at a Massachusetts university have been told to shelter in place for a week in response to a cluster of coronavirus cases on campus.
The order at Assumption University in Worcester took effect Friday and comes after eight new positive cases among students in the past week, school officials said. In addition, more than 100 students are in quarantine.
Students will be restricted to their dorm rooms except for medical emergencies, twice-a-week COVID tests, and to pick up meals, President Francesco Cesareo said in a statement. Classes will continue remotely.
Students who violate the shelter-in-place order will be sent home, according to the university. If they leave campus on their own, they will not be able to return until January.
“I realize the inconvenience that the shelter-in-place will cause students, faculty and staff, however this mutual decision by the Worcester Department of Public Health and the university is a necessary step to promote the health and safety of the campus and Worcester communities,” Cesareo said.
The Roman Catholic school has about 2,400 students.
