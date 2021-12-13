SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGBWSHM)-- At least 23 people are without a place to live after a two-alarm fire in Springfield Monday morning.
Firefighters were called to a report of a fire at 24 Fort Pleasant Avenue just before 4:30 a.m.
When crews arrived they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor of a multi-family home.
Springfield fire officials say all companies are operating at this time and they add that the right side of the home was the most impacted.
No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad.
Those displaced by the fire are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
This is a breaking news story.
