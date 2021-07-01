SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- At least five people are without a place to stay after an early morning fire in Springfield.
Crews were called to the apartment complex located at 34 Belmont Ave. just before 4 o'clock Thursday morning.
According to officials, the fire started in a fourth floor apartment.
No injuries were reported and the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is looking into the cause of the fire.
The Red Cross is assisting those displaced.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest on-air and online.
