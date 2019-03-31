At least eight displaced following fire at four-family home in Pittsfield.

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - At least eight people are without a place to stay after a fire tore through a four-family home Sunday morning.
While details remain limited at this time, Sgt. Mazzeo of the Pittsfield Police Department tells us they were called to 11-13 Kellogg Street around 8:15 this morning to assist the Fire Department.
Police had closed Kellogg Street as crews investigated, and it is unclear if the Pittsfield Fire Department has officially cleared the scene.
Kellogg Street was reopened just before 11:00 this morning.
Sgt. Mazzeo added that no fatalities were reported, however.
At least eight people will have to look for other means of shelter tonight.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
We have reached out to the Pittsfield Fire Department, but have not yet returned our request for comment.
