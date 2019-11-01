At least eight Palmer residents relocated as crews work to clean up oil spill.

PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - At least eight people have been relocated as crews work to clean a massive oil spill at a home in the Thorndike section of town.
According to Chief Roy of the Palmer Fire Department, crews were called to a multi-family home on the 4020 block of Church Street around 3:30 Friday afternoon.
Firefighters arrived to find that over 100 gallons of heating oil had spilled out inside the basement of a home located at 4026-4032 Church Street.
Chief Roy says that the Department of Environmental Protection has been called in to assist and is classifying this situation as a Tier 1 hazmat.
We're told that the American Red Cross was immediately notified of the situation and reached out to the four families that resided at the Church Street home to see if they needed help finding temporary shelter.
Chief Roy adds that at least two of the families, a total of eight people, asked the Red Cross for assistance.
It is unclear what caused the spill or how long it will take to clean up.
