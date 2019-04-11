SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials are continuing to investigate a fire that broke out at an apartment above the Yarde Tavern on Hadley Street Thursday evening.
South Hadley Fire officials tell us that they were called to 3 Hadley Street around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a fire.
When our crew arrived on scene, they observed smoke emitting from a second-floor window at the Tavern.
Lt. Ryan Moore of the South Hadley Fire Department tells us that at least five people that resided above the tavern will have to look for other means of shelter tonight, adding that crews did not clear the scene until around 9:30 p.m.
The building sustained extensive smoke and water damage, and it is unlikely that the Yarde Tavern will be open for business tomorrow.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the office of the State Fire Marshal and the South Hadley Fire Department.
