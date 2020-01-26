At least four displaced after fire breaks out at Agawam home.

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - At least four people were displaced after a fire broke out a home on Gale Street Sunday evening.
Our crew on scene reports that the second floor of a multi-family home sustained extensive damage as a result.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
Part of Gale Street remains blocked to through traffic.
Firefighters from Longmeadow responded to the scene to assist.
Firefighters from West Springfield covered all calls that came into the Agawam Fire Department's station while Agawam firefighters continued to extinguish the flames.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Agawam Fire Department.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
