At least one hospitalized after car crashes through fence on Adams St. in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating after a car crashed through a fence late Saturday night.
While the circumstances surrounding the crash remain limited at this time, Springfield Police Captain Richard tells us that officers responded to Adams Street around 11:00 for a report of a motor vehicle accident.
Our Western Mass News crew captured footage of a vehicle that had gone through a residence's fence and onto the property.
At least two people were injured as a result of the crash.
One of the injured parties was taken to an area hospital.
The extent of the two individuals' injuries remains unknown at this time.
This crash remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department's Traffic Unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.