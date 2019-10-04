STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating a crash that happened earlier this evening on the Mass Pike.
According to Mass State Police officials, a multi-vehicle crash happened around 6:00 Friday evening on the eastbound side of the Pike.
It is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if any injuries were reported.
Sturbridge officials tell Western Mass News that Sturbridge firefighters were called to the scene to assist officials, and that at least one person was taken to an area hospital.
The left two lanes were blocked as part of the investigation, but were reopened just after 7:30 p.m.
We have reached out to Mass State Police, but they declined our request for further comment.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
