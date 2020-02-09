AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- At least one person was injured after a vehicle took out a utility pole Sunday morning.
Amherst Fire Chief Tim Nelson tells us that crews responded to the 1000 block of Bay Road around 10:00 a.m., where they found that a vehicle had knocked down a utility pole and that wires were down across the roadway.
Eversource is also on scene working to replace the damaged pole and remove the downed wires.
Chief Nelson says that at least one person was injured.
The extent of that person's injuries is not yet known at this time.
Police say that Bay Road between Southeast Street and Elf Hill Road is closed until further notice.
Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.
