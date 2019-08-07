At least one injured following accident on Stockbridge Rd. in Great Barrington.

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - At least one person was injured following a motor vehicle accident in Great Barrington Wednesday night.
While details remain limited at this time, Mass State Police tell us that, around 9:15 p.m., one of their troopers was on patrol when he came upon the accident on Stockbride Road (Rt.7) in the area of Fountain Pond and is now assisting local officials with the investigation.
Stockbridge Road is closed as officials continue to investigate, and traffic is being rerouted over Old Stockbridge Road (Rt. 183).
It is unclear when that section of Stockbridge Road is expected to reopen.
Great Barrington Police tell us that at least one person was injured in the accident, but could not comment on the extent of that person's injuries.
This incident remains under investigation by the Great Barrington Police Department.
