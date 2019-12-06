At least one injured following three-vehicle crash on I-391 in Chicopee.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Expect delays if you're traveling along I-391 North.

State Police say they are currently investigating a three-vehicle crash and that at least one person was injured.

The extent of that person's injuries remains unknown at this time.

Officials have not stated if any lanes are blocked, but the crash is causing heavy delays in the area.

