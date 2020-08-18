WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An accident involving a motorcycle and car occurred around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near 1375 Elm St., police said.
The vehicles were traveling south when the collision occurred, police said.
The operator of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police.
The West Springfield Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to investigate the accident, police said.
The road has since reopened.
