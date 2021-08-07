GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- At least one State Trooper and Greenfield Officer were assaulted by a "large unruly group" Friday night while responding to a large fight, according to Greenfield Police.
Police said around 10:00 Friday night, they received several calls reporting a large fight on Main Street near the Miles Street intersection, in which people were being assaulted and objects were broken.
According to Greenfield Police, officers were immediately surrounded by about 30-50 people upon arrival. Officers called for assistance from available counties. Officers from areas including Montague Police, Deerfield Police and Massachusetts State Police responded.
Greenfield Police have arrested two people, one being a juvenile for disorderly conduct along with other charges. According to Greenfield Police, State Police plans to charge others for the assaults on the officers.
