BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a home Wednesday evening.
While details remain limited at this time, Brimfield Police tell us that, around 5:50 p.m., they, along with the Brimfield Fire Department, were called to Oakwood Road for a report of smoke in a dwelling.
Officials on-scene say that the fire is still active and one person was taken to the hospital.
The extent of that person's injuries is unknown at this time.
It is unclear if any other injuries were reported.
Our crew on scene reports that members of the Warren and Sturbridge Fire Departments are helping Brimfield crews douse the flames.
A portion of Oakwood Road is closed as crews continue to investigate.
At 7:45 p.m., Jennifer Mieth, Public Information Officer for the Department of Fire Services, tells Western Mass News that the office of the State Fire Marshal are responding to 35 Oakwood Road to assist local fire and police officials with a fire that broke out at a single-family home, and are working to determine what sparked the fire.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
