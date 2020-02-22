At least one transported after vehicle strikes wall on Grattan St. in Chicopee.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after a car struck a wall Friday afternoon.

According to Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk, officers and firefighters responded to 74 Grattan Street around 4:30 p.m. for a report of a car that had struck a home.

Arriving officials located a vehicle that had gone up onto a sidewalk and struck a wall in front of a Grattan Street residence, but did not actually strike the home.

Wilk says that at least one person was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

It is unclear if any citations were issued.

