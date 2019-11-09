At least one transported following fire in Pelham.

PELHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are continuing to investigate a fire that broke out Saturday night.
According to Amherst Fire Chief Tim Nelson, firefighters responded to 57 Buffam Road in the town of Pelham to assist crews with a working fire.
Chief Nelson adds that at least one person was taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation.
It is unclear if any other occupants were inside at the time the fire broke out.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
