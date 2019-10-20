At least one transported following two-car crash in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - At least one person was taking to the hospital Sunday afternoon following a two-car crash on Pear Street.
According to Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, around 2:45 p.m., crews were called to 72 Pear Street to assist police with a two-car motor vehicle accident.
Firefighters arrived to find that a vehicle had crashed into the side of another vehicle, and officers and medical personnel were treating occupants from both of the vehicles.
Our Western Mass News crew reports that both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Capt. Tetreault adds that at least one person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department's Traffic Unit.
