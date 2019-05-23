PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - At least three people are without a place to call home tonight after a fire tore through a multi-family home Thursday afternoon.
Deputy Chief Laymond Tart of the Pittsfield Fire Department tells us that crews were called to a report of a structure fire on the 600 block of Tyler Street around 2:00 p.m.
Police were asked to block off Tyler Street between Plunkett and Brown Streets as crews worked to extinguish the flames.
That section of Tyler Street has since reopened.
At least one person was inside when the fire broke out, but it is unclear if they were the ones who dialed 911.
Thankfully, no one was injured.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that the fire had originated on a second-floor porch.
Fire officials determined that the improper disposal of smoking materials is what sparked the flames.
Deputy Chief Tart added that at least three people will have to look for other means of shelter for tonight, but more may have been displaced.
Those residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
This is the third time within the last twenty-four hours that Pittsfield Fire officials have been called to a fire at a multi-family home.
Last night, a total of thirteen people were displaced as a result of both fires.
