At least two arrested in connection to Springfield robbery.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - At least two suspects are in custody following an alleged robbery on Pasco Road.
According to Lt. Daniel Valadas of the Ludlow Police Department, Springfield Police issued a 'be on the lookout' alert after a robbery took place on Pasco Road.
Officials were told that the suspects involved fled the scene in an unspecified vehicle and were believed to be heading towards Ludlow.
Both Ludlow and Springfield Police officials were able to intercept the vehicle on the Putts Bridge and arrested at least two suspects in connection to the alleged incident.
Further details surrounding the incident have not yet been made available.
We have reached out to the Springfield Police Department, but they have not yet responded to our request for comment.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
