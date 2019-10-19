At least two hospitalized following multi-vehicle crash in West Springfield.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials are on-scene investigating a crash that happened late Saturday night.
According to West Springfield Fire officials, just after 9:30 p.m., crews were called to assist officers with a multi-vehicle crash that happened on the northbound side of Rt. 5 between the Memorial Bridge and East Elm Street near the McDonald's.
While the circumstance surrounding the crash remain limited at this time, we're told that at least two people were taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
It is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if any part of the roadway has been blocked.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
