STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating a crash that happened Saturday morning on Rt. 131.
According to Sturbridge Police officials, crews responded to the area of Rt. 131 near Whittemore Road where they located a vehicle that struck a utility pole.
A section of Whittemore and Fiske Hill Roads were closed so that crews could repair the damaged pole, but have since reopened.
At least two people were taken to Harrington Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.
It is unclear if any citations were issued.
