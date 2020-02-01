At least two transported following crash in Orange.

ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding a crash Friday night in Orange.
According to Orange Fire officials, crews were called to the area of East Main Street and New Athol Road for a report of a crash.
At least two people were taken to an area hospital.
The extent of their injuries remain unknown at this time.
That area was blocked off to through traffic as crews continued to investigate, but has since reopened.
We have reached out to the Orange Police Department, but they have not yet return our request for comment.
The Orange Fire Department declined to comment further on the crash.
