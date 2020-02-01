At least two transported following crash in Orange.

(photo MGN-online)

 Andrew Masse

ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding a crash Friday night in Orange.

According to Orange Fire officials, crews were called to the area of East Main Street and New Athol Road for a report of a crash.

At least two people were taken to an area hospital.

The extent of their injuries remain unknown at this time.

That area was blocked off to through traffic as crews continued to investigate, but has since reopened.

We have reached out to the Orange Police Department, but they have not yet return our request for comment.

The Orange Fire Department declined to comment further on the crash.

Copyright 2019 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.