SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Western Mass News has had AT&T users reach out to us, concerned over spotty coverage.
On top of that, we found parts of our area have been dealing with a wireless outage Monday.
This came as AT&T plans to shut down its 3G network to make room for what it calls an even better system – 5G.
The good news is that not many people will have to worry about this issue as many of the newer model phones have at least 4G capabilities. However, those with older phones are running out of time to make the switch.
We received some calls from viewers Monday who said that their AT&T service was spotty, but as of Tuesday, their service could possibly stop working altogether.
Owner of GoGeeks in East Longmeadow Stan Prager told Western Mass News that if you have a 3G phone, the only option is to upgrade it.
So, what do you do if your phone does have 5G capabilities?
“Most phones are automatically going to switch and pick up the 5G right away,” Prager explained. “With iPhones, you don't have to do anything. With some droids, you're going to actually have to go select your settings and network and enable 5G, but if you're not paying for 5G right now, you're not going to get it. So, you're going to have to look at your plan also.”
Prager added that there is not a reason not to upgrade your phone. 5G has many perks, including a wider range of coverage and much faster data.
This also applies to tablets and Kindles that use cellular data.
Another heads up – if your car uses built-in cellular features that use 3G technology for things like its navigation system, that will stop working, too.
While AT&T is the first to make this switch, it is not alone. Other service providers are expected to make the switch later this year.
If you are not sure whether or not your model will still be supported, you can check AT&T’s website for a list.
