AT&T network outage in Williamsburg, Westhampton impacting 911 services.

WESTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - AT&T customers living in Westhampton and Williamsburg are experiencing problems when they attempt to call or text 911.
Westhampton and Williamsburg Fire officials tell us that they were informed that the AT&T network is currently down and, as a result, residents may not be able to dial or text 911 if an emergency occurs.
Although the cause of the outage has not yet been determined, fire officials are encouraging residents to dial 911 from a landline.
It is unclear when 911 services are expected to return for AT&T customers.
