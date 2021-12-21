SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Public Schools have announced a temporary pause to winter sports as COVID-19 cases surge in the city. This marks the second year in a row that many of these teams are not able to compete.
“Just to have that all end right there, at the moment, was just really crazy,” said Central High senior Jomar Fornes.
Zayan St. Phard added, “I was really hoping for this year. I’m really praying that we have a season this year.”
Wrestling is one of the four winter sports at Springfield Central High School and members of the team told us they're disappointed to temporarily have to stay off the mat.
“It was definitely devastating when I found out because I just realized it was not only my last year wrestling, but all of my friends and seniors wrestling and we’re all kind of like a family in this group,” Fornes explained.
Fornes and St. Phard told Western Mass News that to them, wrestling is more than just a sport for them and their teammates and they were finally looking forward to having a season this year after last year’s was canceled due to the pandemic
“Last year, it was terrible for me. I was in bad shape and due to COVID, I wasn’t doing as well in school and then I kind of got back on track when we got back into school this year,” St. Phard said.
Head Coach Darby McLaughlin shared in his team’s disappointment and hopes school officials will reevaluate this decision after holiday break.
“Between testing, getting tested weekly, sometimes more than once, to wear masks, the facilities are disinfected before and after practice. There are no spectators allowed at competitions. They have just been doing everything they can to stay safe, so I would argue that they are the safest population of kids in the building,” McLaughlin said.
McLaughlin added that he has high hopes for his team this year and the hard work his wrestlers have been putting in both on and off the mat to stay safe.
“The ramifications of taking away sports for these kids could be more serious than the situation we are facing in the community or at least as,” McLaughlin explained.
