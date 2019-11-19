ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An Athol man arrested in connection with the murder of a Leominster woman faced a judge on Tuesday.
Keith Hamel, 23, was charged with assaulting and beating Kelsey Clifford with intent to murder.
Hamel appeared in Orange District Court late this afternoon and pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The body of Clifford, 26, was found on November 11 outside the entrance to the Athol wastewater treatment facility.
Members from the Northwestern District Attorney's Office shared new details into the case this afternoon. They said a bloody sweatshirt found between the wastewater treatment facility and Hamel’s house had his DNA and Clifford's blood on it.
The medical examiner said Clifford had visible signs of blunt force trauma, but could not comment on any type of weapon used though.
Clifford's family spoke with Western Mass News before the hearing. They said she was an incredible mom to her four-year-old son, she loved Disney, and would help anyone.
A private funeral was held for Clifford earlier today.
Authorities told Western Mass News Hamel was arrested yesterday in downtown Athol. He has been behind bars since without bail and is scheduled to be in court again in February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.