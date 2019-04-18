NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An Athol man will be serving time in state prison after pleading guilty Thursday.
The Northwestern District Attorney's office said that 32-year-old Christopher Vinsant entered that guilty plea today on an indictment that charged him with involuntary manslaughter.
The charge stemmed from the death of Isaiah Buckner in July 2013.
According to the D.A.'s office, Buckner died from a traumatic abdominal injury he sustained while the custody and care of Vinsant, who failed to get medical care for the boy.
“This was a day when the victim and his family received some degree of justice,” said Northwestern Assistant District Attorney Linda Pisano in a statement.
Judge John Agostini sentenced Vinsant to eight to 10 years in prison, which was the sentence recommended by both prosecutors and defense attorneys.
