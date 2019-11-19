An Athol man arrested in connection with the murder of a Leominster woman is scheduled to face a judge on Tuesday.
The Northwestern District Attorney's office said at 2 p.m., 23-year-old Keith Hamel with be formally charged in connection with the murder of Kelsey Clifford.
The body of Clifford, 26, was found on November 11 outside the entrance to the Athol wastewater treatment facility.
Authorities told Western Mass News Hamel was arrested yesterday in downtown Athol. He has been behind bars since without bail.
Again, Hamel is scheduled to be in court at 2 p.m. We will have more from the hearing tonight on Western Mass News starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.
