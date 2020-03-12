BROOKLYN, NY (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another collegiate basketball tournament has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
The Atlantic 10 conference announced Thursday that the move impacts this year's tournament at the Barclays Center.
“The A-10 has made a decision to discontinue play as a result of the Covid-19 virus. Given the rapid spread of the virus, this decision was supported by the Athletic Directors and Presidents’ Council. These are uncertain times for sure, and we feel tremendous empathy for the student-athletes who will not have the opportunity to finish competing. However, the welfare of the student-athletes and the public is of utmost importance," said A-10 Conference Commissioner Bernadette McGlade.
The UMass Minutemen were scheduled to tip-off in their first game against VCU at noon on Thursday.
Hockey East also announced Thursday that their 2020 men's hockey tournament had been canceled.
UMass had been scheduled to take on Northeastern in the Hockey East tournament quarterfinals Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (if needed).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.