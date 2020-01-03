SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Potential fallout from this attack is raising concerns across the country and here in western Mass.
The impact on gas and oil prices is high on the list for many.
Many people today are fearing what will happen next between the U.S. and Iran, many wondering if gas prices could spike with the growing tensions, but a local expert says it all depends on how Iran responds.
"The market is flat. Everyone is sitting and waiting," Bob Bolduc, the founder of Pride, tells us.
As the founder of Pride, Bob Bolduc says everyone is anticipating Iran's next move, which is going to have a direct impact on whether gasoline prices will increase and by how much.
"It all depends on how the world energy market takes what happens. If it's minor, they might say, 'Oh okay. No big deal'. If it's big, who knows," stated Bolduc.
Bolduc tells Western Mass News the severity of Iran's response will be the key factor in determining how much you will pay at the pumps.
"If Iran retalitiates, then nobody knows what will happen, but it will probably be 15 cents immediately, and it happens fast, because the market will then assume we're in for more retaliation and that could interrupt the flow of oil," continued Bolduc.
He says, as of now, prices remain the same, but that could change by Friday night.
"They could cover their bets and we could see some increase tonight just as insurance. I wouldn't be surprised to see it. I wouldn't be surprised to see almost 10 cents," says Bolduc.
Some local Springfield residents we spoke to say they wouldn't be surprised to see gas prices rise after this attack.
"They have the oil, so we are going to have to pay the price," Springfield resident Joe Forbes said.
"I really don't think it makes much of a difference. We pay a lot less than what we used to pay. It's not $80 a tank full, so I'm not unhappy with it. It happens, it goes down, and goes up and they always have a different reason for it," Springfield resident Moe Routier stated.
Bolduc says, for now, it's a waiting game.
"It's always a very tenuous situation for what's going on over there. Everyone needs the same oil and it's a tinder box," added Bolduc.
According to AAA, the average price of gasoline reached $2.59 as of today, which is up three cents from last week.
