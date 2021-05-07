SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A hectic morning at a Springfield package store led to one man being brought to the hospital.
Springfield Police told Western Mass News an attempted car break-in led to a suspect being confronted by Police this morning, and it also led to a huge crack in the glass window of Frank’s Package Store.
Police told Western Mass News a person on Bellevue Avenue saw a suspect attempting to break into their car just before 9:30 this Friday morning.
Police said the person took pictures of the suspect and Police then located that suspect inside Frank’s Package Store a short distance away.
This is where it gets unusual, Police told Western Mass News the suspect attempted to sit down while officers were detaining him, breaking the huge panel of glass inside the package store. The suspect was brought to the hospital with injuries.
Police said the suspect has not been arraigned so they cannot release his name, but that he will receive a criminal complaint, and will have to go to court.
Western Mass News spoke with an employee at Frank's Package Store. He said their security cameras are pointed away from where the window was broken, and therefore, didn’t fully capture the incident.
