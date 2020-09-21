SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s been over three months since Governor Charlie Baker gave the green light for houses of worship to hold in-person services under new socially distant guidelines.
However, attendance is still not where the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield hoped it would be.
“We really do encourage people who don’t have pre-existing health concerns to, if they can, re-join their parish community. There is nothing like in-person worship together,” said diocese spokesperson Mark Dupont.
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield is speaking out and encouraging parishioners to once again join them in the pews.
“We are blessed with technology that kept people connected through our televised mass and streamed mass, but again, if you can attend mass, we really do encourage you to come back,” Dupont added.
However, if you're worried about finding a seat with the new capacity limits in place, Dupont noted, “Most of our churches, even with reduced capacity, have a room to accept new parishioners.”
The diocese told Western Mass News that since coming back to church, they have been able to successfully put in place all of the governor’s requirements.
“We are following all the proper health protocols - keeping people spaced apart, group and households together, keeping people six feet apart...We have great sanitation and hygiene protocols for cleaning our churches in between services. We have masks being worn during services,” Dupont explained.
Also since reopening in June, the diocese has also faced a great deal of change in terms of leadership, after now Archbishop of Saint Louis Mitchell Rozanski was relocated in August.
“While we wait for a new bishop to be announced by the Holy Father, Bishop Robert McManus from the Diocese of Worcester has graciously agreed to serve as the Apostolic Administrator over the day-to-day affairs here in Springfield,” Dupont said.
If your inability to give your usual offering is a concern to you, they said that shouldn't hold you back from worshiping with them once again.
“During this time, we understand that our worshipers are in financial concerns themselves…so we’re really not pushing the money issue, if you will. We’re more interested with people if they can coming back to church and worshiping in person,” Dupont added.
