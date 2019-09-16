WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A picture of an elephant at the Big E went viral over the weekend with people concerned that the animal is in distress.
Many people called Western Mass News asking about the welfare of the elephant, and Monday, we dug deeper to find out the story behind the photo.
This photo shows an elephant reportedly at an attraction at the Big E owned by R.W. Commerford and Sons.
A bit grainy, but you can see the elephant is laying down, which concerned the person who took this picture and shared it with Western Mass News and many others who viewed it on social media.
We have since discovered that according to the staff at Commerford the elephant used for education and not rides is no longer at the fair.
While no reason was given, we did find out that according to West Springfield Animal Control no complaints have been filed against Commerford in these first days of the Big E regarding any animals in their care, whether it be the elephant, camels or others in its petting area.
Animal Control said state and local officials check on the well being of all fair animals daily, and have filed no concerns.
Western Mass News has learned that it is not uncommon for an elephant to lie down when tired.
At this time, there is no local or state investigation into the well being of the elephant.
No word on when or if the elephant will return to the Big E attraction with Commerford and Sons.
We reached out to Big E organizers for comment and we were told since there are no complaints, they have had nothing to say.
