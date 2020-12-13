SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews were on scene for an attic fire at a ranch-style home in Springfield, late Sunday evening. 

94 Treetop Ave..jpg

(Springfield Fire Department photo)

The Springfield Fire Department's spokesperson, Captain Drew Piemonte, told Western Mass News the fire has been extinguished at 94 Treetop Avenue.

He also said that crews are still on scene assessing the area for any hot spots.

Fire treetop ave.jpg

(Springfield Fire Department photo)

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will provide updates as more information comes into the newsroom.

Copyright 2020 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.