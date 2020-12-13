SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews were on scene for an attic fire at a ranch-style home in Springfield, late Sunday evening.
The Springfield Fire Department's spokesperson, Captain Drew Piemonte, told Western Mass News the fire has been extinguished at 94 Treetop Avenue.
He also said that crews are still on scene assessing the area for any hot spots.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will provide updates as more information comes into the newsroom.
