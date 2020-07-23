SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The attorney representing former Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Superintendent Bennett Walsh is doubling down on accusations that state health officials and the governor set his client up for failure.
Walsh was placed on leave and eventually issued a termination letter by the governor after a deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the home left 76 veterans dead.
Attorney William Bennett gave an hour-long statement at his press conference today, handing the media a thick packet of documents.
It includes a floor plan for the home’s 1-North unit, a 24 hour nursing report from March 27, and emails between state officials and Bennett Walsh.
The essence of the message is that Walsh and his team didn't contribute to the spread at the home by combining the two dementia units.
In fact, Attorney Bennett seemed to justify every decision Walsh’s team made as the outbreak was ramping up.
“This topic is also difficult to discuss because of the toxic atmosphere, the Baker administration has created against Superintendent Bennett Walsh,” Bennett explained.
For over an hour, Attorney William Bennett defended his nephew and client, the former superintendent of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, Bennett Walsh.
“These accusations that he was intentionally concealing information about the health and welfare of men and women who have served our country was poison,” Bennett noted.
Attorney Bennett’s press conference, attended by Western Mass News, appeared to be his answer to the Mark Pearlstein investigation into the facility’s COVID-19 outbreak.
The Pearlstein report, which was ordered by Governor Charlie Baker, indicated that Bennett Walsh and his medical team contributed to the spread of the virus by combining the memory care units 1-North and 2-North, mixing positive and negative patients.
Attorney Bennett claimed the veterans had already been exposed to the virus via room-sharing before the units were combined.
“The exposure to the virus was already and it was going to be there, whether they combined it or not, so combining the units together did not increase the risk of the virus,” Bennett added.
Reading aloud emails from state health officials to the home’s chief nursing officer, Attorney Bennett said Soldiers’ Home staff followed state guidance by not restraining the memory care patients as the pandemic grew more dire.
“As far as management of your cases on the dementia unit, we agree that restraining them in their rooms is not appropriate,” Bennett said as he read from an email.
Attorney Bennett cited the recent class action lawsuit filed against the home’s former administrators on behalf of a veteran who passed away from COVID-19. He suggested the federal court complaint contains incorrect information
“First thing they say is that this gentleman was in one of the dementia units. No, he wasn’t,” Bennett said.
Attorney Bennett said Walsh’s termination letter from the governor and the health and human services secretary was not legally valid and contended any firing is supposed to come from the Board of Trustees. He has filed a lawsuit on Walsh’s behalf.
