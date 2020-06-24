HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- A 174-page report was released by the state Wednesday outlining what investigators believe went wrong at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home.
William Bennett, attorney for Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Superintendent Bennett Walsh, provided a statement to Western Mass News regarding the report.
In part, he said, "We are also disappointed that the report contains many baseless accusations that are immaterial to the issues under consideration."
Residents across western Mass are now "standing out" asking that changes be made to the home after the deadly coronavirus outbreak claimed the lives of dozens of veterans. Everyone at the stand out all wanted the same thing -- for the home to have more resources so something like this doesn’t happen again.
“This is something that my father would want me to do,” said Barb Gilley, whose father died during the COVID-19 outbreak. “His saying was always to help the other guy no matter what.”
Gilley said her father was one of the veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home who died during the coronavirus outbreak. She said he tested negative for the virus six times, but he went downhill after the sixth test. Wednesday, she asked for some changes to happen.
“I would like to see the Soldiers’ Home having more space and room for the guys,” she said. “I would love to see more staffing. I would love to see leadership that really knows what they’re doing.”
One Vietnam veteran volunteers at the Soldiers’ Home. The soldiers who passed were also his friends.
He came out holding up an American flag standing up for the soldiers who still live inside the home.
“We want to make sure the Soldiers’ Home is maintained to the highest quality of standers,” Larry White said. “We know there is a tragedy up there, but we don’t want to make this the epitaph of the Soldiers’ Home. We want to make this a continuous memorial that ensures the quality of life for soldiers now.”
When Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse heard about the coronavirus cases at the facility, he sent the reports to Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito.
The independent investigation released Wednesday says:
“Had he not done so, it would likely have taken several additional days before a command team responded to the Soldier’s Home to address the COVID-19 crisis.”
“When I’m hearing that people are in danger, their health isn’t being protected, people aren’t taking it seriously, there’s no sense of urgency, you go and you do whatever you can to get changes and to get help,” Morse said.
Baker said he plans to release more changes for the home Thursday. He said that will also include long term infrastructure improvements.
“Most guidance and information provided by the Department of Public Health, the Department of Veterans Services, the VA and the CDC on how to prepare and protect residents from the spread of COVID-19 was either ignored or not properly implemented,” Gov. Charlie Baker said.
Bennett's statement in full:
“We thank Attorney Pearlstein for his courtesy.
However, we dispute many of the statements and conclusions in the report, to which we were never given the opportunity to rebut prior to publication. We are also disappointed that the report contains many baseless accusations that are immaterial to the issues under consideration. We are reviewing the report and will have more to say in the days ahead. We are also reviewing legal options as it appears that the action by Secretary Sudders and Governor Baker violates the order of the Superior Court and denies Mr. Walsh the opportunity for a fair and public hearing.
The report does establish that the original accusations that Mr. Walsh reported nothing to state officials and tried to keep everyone in the dark are false. It is clear that Mr. Walsh reached out for help when the crisis erupted. He indeed did request National Guard medical assistance. The failure of the Commonwealth to affirmatively respond to that request contributed to many of the problems outlined in the report.
The one thing we do agree with is that Mr. Walsh did and still does care deeply about the veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.”
