HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- There are new developments regarding the deadly coronavirus outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.
As of Tuesday, 92 veterans have died since March, 76 of them testing positive for COVID-19.
The attorney representing the home’s superintendent, Bennett Walsh, is speaking out on Walsh’s actions during the outbreak at the long term care facility.
Walsh has been on paid leave since the end of March, and his attorney held a press conference Tuesday.
The governor and state officials have frequently claimed they were blindsided by the number of deaths within the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.
The attorney for the home’s superintendent said he wants to set the record straight.
Shortly after news of the deadly outbreak came to light, Walsh released a statement saying he was in contact with state health officials, providing them what he called daily updates.
Walsh also claimed he asked the state for help as early as March 27 and was denied that help.
Tuesday, Attorney William Bennett provided emails documenting those reports from Walsh.
“Walsh knew that the veterans needed additional help,” Bennett said. “He reached out to determine the proper protocol to get medical assistance from the National Guard. At 1:03 p.m., he received an email from the executive office indicating that they knew ‘Holyoke needs as much help as it can get now, ‘ and that they were asking how to request assistance from the National Guard.”
Bennett said on one day alone, 40 staff called out sick and that Walsh had called on the state asking for help.
Bennett said the paper trail shows the state reassured Walsh via email he was doing everything right by DPH guidelines to handle the virus.
Bennett, who is Walsh’s uncle, said Walsh was then prohibited from making public statements without approval from the state.
Gov. Charlie Baker said the investigation he ordered is expected to be complete soon.
