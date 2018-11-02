SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Families in the Springfield area have an opportunity to get help paying their gas bills this Winter thanks to a state grant out of the Attorney General's office.
One of the of the organizations chosen to receive a portion of the $1.6 million is the Springfield Partners for Community Action.
Thanks to funding from Attorney General Maura Healy's office, residents will be able to pay all or a portion of their monthly gas bills.
"This grant is going to be able to help us serve more families this year," stated Walt Fludd of Springfield Partners for Community Action, Inc. "In terms of the fuel assistance."
The amount of the Springfield Partners for Community Action will be receiving is for $100,000, which will be given to 200 natural gas customers, each household being rewarded $500.
Last year, the organization was only able to serve fifty families total, some of them natural gas customers.
According to the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources, households in the state that use natural gas were projected to spend $850 on heating costs last Winter.
This year, that number will be cut more than half for awarded families.
According to Healey's office, the goal of this new natural gas fuel assistance grant program is to "provide recipients financial support to stay warm during these cold months".
"Starting as early as today," Walt tells us. "We encourage folks to come in, fill out an intake, and go from there."
That intake form will assess who is eligible to receive part of the grant money, but Walt Fludd tells Western Mass News, generally, there is an income percent group they work for.
"The sixty to eighty area, meaning," continued Walt. "Income percent for folks who are doing okay, but need a little bit more help."
Anyone who wants to apply for this assistance, should stop by the Springfield Partners for Community Action office on State Street.
