HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- New information came out as Western Mass News continues to investigate developments at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home where 92 veterans have now died since March, of which 76 were confirmed with COVID-19.
The attorney representing the Soldiers’ Home superintendent spoke out that he wants to clear Bennett Walsh’s name.
Attorney William Bennett said the state is perpetuating falsehoods by not admitting that Walsh had reached out to them during the outbreak.
In fact, Bennett said Walsh documented coronavirus cases, spoke with different state departments, and asked for help and National Guard assistance all by March 27, just days before he was placed on leave.
“To address the falsehoods,” he said
Bennett said it is his goal to clear the name of his nephew, Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Superintendent Bennett Walsh.
Bennett said Walsh is still on paid administrative leave, placed there at the end of March when news came to light of a growing deadly COVID-19 outbreak in the facility.
“He wants these falsehoods to be cleared up, his good name to be restored, and that all the facts for whatever happened become known for the families,” Bennett said. “They deserve to know everything that did go on.”
Bennett provided more than 50 pages worth of documents, including emails, texts, and forms sent to and from Walsh in the week leading up to being placed on leave.
These documents, Bennett said, refute claims from the governor’s office and state officials that Walsh had kept them in the dark about the virus.
In one document dated March 22, Walsh had filled out a report outlining a positive COVID-19 case found a day earlier.
That report was sent to state health and veterans services officials.
A March 25 email shows state public health officials expressing confidence that Walsh and the home were following proper DPH guidelines.
Western Mass News asked if Bennett was able to say if any decisions made by Walsh contributed to the spread of the virus at all.
“We don’t believe so,” he said.
[You don’t believe so?]
“No, I do not. But again, there's investigations going on. Nobody’s perfect. Everybody was trying their best, and we'll have to wait and see what the investigations determine.”
Western Mass News asked Bennett about the governor’s claims that he only found out about the deadly outbreak after veterans had already died.
“It may very well be that no one did tell the governor what was going on. That’s quite possible,” he said.
He said the documents show there’s no question the Department of Public Health, the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, and the Department of Veterans Services all knew how dire the situation had become.
In fact, Bennett claimed Walsh was put on paid administrative leave after speaking with Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse about the outbreak.
“They were livid that he had talked to the mayor,” Bennett said. “They asserted that he kept them in the dark and that he was trying to cover things up, and those things are not true.”
As for whether or not Walsh will be able to return to his job as superintendent, or if he even wants to, Bennett said they are just focusing on the immediate.
“Certainly can return to his good name,” he said. “We’re gonna wait and see what the investigations reveal.”
Morse has confirmed that he did speak with Walsh prior to Walsh's leave.
The documents provided by Bennett on Tuesday were part of a public records request Western Mass News submitted to the state. Western Mass News was denied those requests.
