SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our team coverage turns to the possibility of more victims coming forward against Richard Lavigne.
Western Mass News spoke with a local attorney who believes other sexual abuse survivors could come forward, and he tells us how new cases could hold up in civil court.
“So I think there’s likely a lot of Richard Lavigne survivors who will now come forth because they know he’s never going to follow through with threats he made to them as children,” local attorney John Stobierski said.
Stobierski explained to Western Mass News how survivors of Richard Lavigne could now be vocal about what happened in the past. The lawyer said he interviewed over 50 people who claim to be victims of Lavigne. We are getting answers on what it takes to prosecute a case that may date back decades.
“What is really important is when it begins to run. The law states that it begins to run when a survivor makes a causal connection that their harm, say they have problems with relationships or substance abuse issue was caused by the abuse,” Stobierski said.
Stobierski goes on to say it’s a case-by-case determination.
“They can know they’re abused all their lives, and they can know they have problems, but it's when they make that connection. So it's an individual analysis in each case,” Stobierski explained.
Western Mass News asked Stobierski, how can one prove abuse in civil court. He used Richard Lavigne as an example.
“When you talk to people, you hear what he said you hear the kind of the music he played, what kind of alcohol he had, where he took him. So it's really about putting together circumstantial evidence about what you know about the guy, what you know about what happened to determine the truthfulness of the allegations,” Stobierski said.
Now, you may be wondering how you prosecute someone who is dead. The lawyer said victims would go after the church or supervisors.
He also added often times ,when these cases are very old, it could present some challenges with gathering facts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.