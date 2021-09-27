NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A western Mass. murder case has been overturned by the state’s highest court, and the prosecution is speaking out.
The Northwestern District Attorney's Office held a press conference Monday to respond to the vacated ruling in the murder conviction of Cara Rintala. One lawyer with ties to the victim’s family told Western Mass News they’re committed to seeking justice.
“We are profoundly disappointed that the supreme judicial court has overturned the jury‘s conviction of Cara Rintali for murdering her wife,” said Gagne, the prosecuting attorney in the murder trial of Cara Rintala.
Gagne spoke out against the decision to overturn the Oct. 2016 conviction.
“We have to respect that decision even though we respectfully disagree with it,“ said Gagne.
Rintala was accused of murdering her wife, Annamarie Cochrane at the couple’s Granby home in 2010.
After two trials ended with hung juries, David Guilianelli, a paint chemist who could rule on the timeline and intent of fresh paint poured on Cochrane's dead body, was called on for the third trial.
But his expert testimony was called into question and on Monday, the case verdict was overturned by the Massachusetts supreme judicial court.
“That paint had just been poured, and he applied his background, his experience, his education, and his experiments before trial informing that conclusion,” said Gagne.
Western Mass News spoke with attorney Joseph Pacella, who represented Annamarie Cochrane's family in a federal court litigation.
“Everyone involved will want to seek justice again,” said Pacella.
We reached out to Cochrane's family for comment, but they are still internalizing Monday's decision.
“They need some time to process this, it’s upsetting to say the least,“ said Pacella.
In a press conference on Monday, Gagne said he’s never done four trials on a case before, but it’s not unprecedented in the state of Massachusetts. and he’s not giving up now.
“If there’s any case where the resources in the time and the energy would be worth it and well spent it’s in a case like this. This is a homicide,” said Pacella.
Gagne told Western Mass News he anticipated in the coming days or weeks, the trial will be heard at the Hampshire District Supreme Court and Rintala will most likely be seeking release on bail.
Western Mass News will keep you updated with the latest developments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.