WAKEFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- During the Wakefield stand-off, one of the suspects inside the car called the Western Mass News newsroom just before 6 a.m.

The suspect spoke to Western Mass News reporter Briceyda Landaverde. The conversation was recorded and she describes what unfolded.

"What are you guys doing right now? How is it going?" asked Landaverde.

This is a clip of Western Mass News speaking to one of the alleged suspects in Saturday morning’s police stand-off in Wakefield.

Our newsroom received a call just before 6 a.m. from 29-year-old Jamhal Abdullah-Bey, who claimed to be a Marine from Rhode Island. He told us he was inside a car and surrounded by Massachusetts State Police. The conversation lasted over 40 minutes. Our station started recording about halfway in.

Abdullah-Bey did not give us permission to edit our conversation. We are breaking down questions we asked him during the phone call.

"How many weapons do you have on yourself?" asked Landaverde.

Abdullah-Bey told us the group had several armed weapons on them and claimed police officials were asking him to relinquish his Second Amendment rights.

"How do you plan to move forward?" asked Landaverde.

11 people in custody after hourslong armed standoff on I-95 WAKEFIELD, Mass. (AP) — An hourslong standoff with a group of heavily armed men that partially shut down Interstate 95 ended Saturday with 11 …

In this moment, he shared with us what his ideal outcome would be: to get an issued a summons to court, so he can present his evidence.

"Jamhal, do you have any plans to put your weapons down?" Landaverde asked.

His response; "absolutely not."

When asked where he was headed, he said that was private information. Meantime, Abdullah-Bey said the interaction with police was captured on his body camera footage seen in a YouTube video that has since been made private.

The 29-year-old kept directing us toward his YouTube channel and the web page for his group ‘Rise of the Moors.' We took a pause from the call and not long after, the conversation ended.

Abdullah-Bey was one of the 11 men arrested by state police today. He did consent for the entirety of the conversation to be shared.

The direct interaction between him and Landaverde is about 13 minutes, not involving when he put us on hold to talk to police.