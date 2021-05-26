NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The self-described "picture writer" Eric Carle died in his Northampton home from kidney failure Wednesday.
Carle wrote and illustrated more than 70 books for children. One of his most famous being "The Very Hungry Caterpillar." In 2002, Carle and his wife Barbara founded the Eric Carle museum of Picture Book Art in Amherst. He was 91 years old.
